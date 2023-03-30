Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Cut by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Shares of DLR opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

