Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,486 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 128,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $199.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.77.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

