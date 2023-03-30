Diligent Investors LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

