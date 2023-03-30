Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.1 %
SRE stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38.
Sempra Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.
Insider Activity
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
