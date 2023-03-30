Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

SRE stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.