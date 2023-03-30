Diligent Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 63,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

SHOP opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

