Diligent Investors LLC Sells 299 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.