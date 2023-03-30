Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,748,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

