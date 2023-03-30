Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Lowered by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,085 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 16.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $39,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

