Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Boosted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

