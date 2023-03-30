Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $504.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

