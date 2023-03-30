Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,696.58

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,696.58 ($33.13) and traded as high as GBX 2,796 ($34.35). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,702 ($33.20), with a volume of 104,444 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.77) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.46) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,908.57 ($35.74).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,782.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,696.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,637.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 7,200.00%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

