Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 13,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

