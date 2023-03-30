Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSGR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 13,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $55.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
