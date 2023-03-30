Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Purchases $717,100.00 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DG opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.99 and its 200 day moving average is $237.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.