Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.67.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, reaching C$79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 506,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,241.95. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$64.79 and a 1 year high of C$85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollarama Company Profile

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total value of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,083,686.75. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

