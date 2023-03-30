Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 260.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

