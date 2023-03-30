Domani Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

