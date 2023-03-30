Domani Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DFS opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

