Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 18,908 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

IWF opened at $240.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

