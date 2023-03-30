DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10). 423,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 380,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

DP Poland Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £61.98 million, a PE ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.98.

DP Poland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.