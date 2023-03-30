EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $4,627.58 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00317960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01443898 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,407.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

