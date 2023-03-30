Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

