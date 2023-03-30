Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of META opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

