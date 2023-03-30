Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

About Enbridge

ENB traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $38.16. 1,068,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,061. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

