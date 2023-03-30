Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. ATB Capital raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$965.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.62%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

