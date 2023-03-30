Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $295.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.85.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.65. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.