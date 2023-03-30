Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Shares Down 2.4%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

About Equatorial Energia

(Get Rating)

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.