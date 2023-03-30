Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.90 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 6% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $100.90 million and approximately $349,117.59 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00005336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,971.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00317838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00072401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00553911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00432130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,603,119 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.