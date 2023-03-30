Ergo Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $100.69 million and $480,895.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,611.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00314850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00559124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00430287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,580,709 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

