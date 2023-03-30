Ergo Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00005289 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $100.80 million and approximately $384,960.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,170.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00315930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00559468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00429457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,591,185 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.