Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,158.67

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,158.67 ($14.24) and traded as low as GBX 988 ($12.14). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 992 ($12.19), with a volume of 223,411 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) target price on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.82) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Ergomed Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £504 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,846.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,153.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,215.06.

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.