Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 61.1% in March

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 4.5 %

EBKDY traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

