ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.20. 79,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 57,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 252,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 211,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 61,939 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000.

About ETFMG Travel Tech ETF

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

