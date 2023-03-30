Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $20.47 or 0.00072649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $125.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,171.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00318350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00553979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00433191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,153,550 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

