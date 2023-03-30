Ethereum Classic Price Tops $20.25 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.25 or 0.00072048 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $151.43 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,112.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00316950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00551293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.00430493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,150,995 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.