Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,678 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $107.67 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.