Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,678 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Etsy Stock Performance
NASDAQ ETSY opened at $107.67 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
