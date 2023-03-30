Evercore ISI Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $66.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Boston Properties Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

