F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading 0.8% Higher

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 918 ($11.28) and last traded at GBX 908 ($11.16). 462,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 456,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901 ($11.07).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 944.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 918.78. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -955.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 43.72 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,473.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of £991.82 ($1,218.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 219 shares of company stock worth $208,280. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

