Ferguson (LON:FERG) Shares Up 1.3%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £107.70 ($132.33) and last traded at £106.55 ($130.91). 143,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 307,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at £105.15 ($129.19).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.37) to GBX 9,630 ($118.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The company has a market cap of £21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £114.91 and a 200-day moving average of £105.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,195.89%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

