Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $348,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 514,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 51.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after buying an additional 707,774 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($140.07) to £128 ($157.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.37) to GBX 9,630 ($118.32) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 473,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.89. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $149.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.