Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

