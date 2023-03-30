Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

