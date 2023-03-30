Financial Analysis: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. Its Peers

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 725 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$23.17 million -0.94 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.97 billion $4.40 million 23.27

Rigetti Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 889 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 261.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 74.95%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -44.13% -32.11% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.77% -1.52%

Summary

Rigetti Computing competitors beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

