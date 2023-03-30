First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,962. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

About First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798.

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.