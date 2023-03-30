First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,962. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.
Insider Activity
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
