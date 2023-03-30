First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 134,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,733,000 after buying an additional 102,080 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $7,320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 85,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

