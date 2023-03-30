First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

PH traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.33. 303,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.