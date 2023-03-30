First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Up 104.5% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $948,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

DVLU stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

