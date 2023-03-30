First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of LEGR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.