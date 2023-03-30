First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Stock Position Lessened by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,037 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 190,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000.

MMLG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $42.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.13.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

