First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 549,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,765. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

