First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HYLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 549,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,765. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.