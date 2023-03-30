First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,100 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the February 28th total of 339,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 12,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,350. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
